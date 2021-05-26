Roy Knight

KNIGHT, Roy W.

died peacefully on May 22, 2021 at the Arizona State Veterans Home in Tucson. Roy was born on October 28, 1931, in Millbury, Ohio and was the son of Mace and Elizabeth Pugh.

Roy proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1955.

Roy is survived by his children, Connie Hendrickson of Tucson: Roy W. Knight Jr. of Mesa: Deborah and Jim Morrison of Tucson: nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Mabel and their twin sons, Ronald and Roger.

There will be a Memorial Service at Catalina United Methodist Church on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

There will be a private graveside service at Graham Cemetery in Wayne, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in his name to Catalina United Methodist Church of Tucson, AZ, or Wayne United Methodist Church of Wayne, Ohio. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.