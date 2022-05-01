Milks, Roy F.

passed away peacefully on April 22, 2022, at his home near Tucson, with his wife and children present. Roy was born in Midland, Michigan, on October 31, 1921 the third of four children of Alfred and Sarah Milks.

Roy grew up in Midland enjoying the fly-fishing, hunting and camping opportunities in the area. He joined the US Army in 1942 and served in the 920th field artillery battalion participating in the Allied advance in France and Germany, associated with the Battle of the Bulge, 1944-45, World War II. He received a commendation and a bronze star for his service.

After the war Roy attended Michigan State University and graduated with a degree in Geology in 1948. He then began a lifelong career with Mobil Oil company.

Roy is survived by his wife of 42 years, Irma Milks, his sister, Frances Ahlich, his daughter, Deborah Milks, his son, Stephen Milks, and stepdaughters Laura Steder-Myers of San Diego and Linda Maholland of Oro Valley. He was predeceased by his sister, Pat Beutel, and his brother Warren Milks.

A memorial service will be held at the Resurrection Lutheran Church, Oro Valley on May 7 at 1pm. Roy requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in support of the outreach ministries of Resurrection Lutheran Church, 11575 N. First Ave, Oro Valley, AZ 85737 or the Salvation Army. Arrangements by Bring's Broadway Chapel.

