Roy Stuehm

Roy Howard Stuehm, 91, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2022. He was born in Joliet, IL on Jan 10, 1931 and moved with his family to Tucson in 1949. He married Betty in 1959 and had 4 children.

Survived by his children Carol, David and Marianne (Tim) Leis, granddaughter Suheily, great-granddaughter Aislinn, sister Winifred and extended family. Preceded in death by wife Betty and son Danny; his parents Fred and Olive, step mother Penny; his siblings Bob and Betty. Memorial gathering will be at San Pedro Chapel on June 12, 2022 at 4pm. 5230 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a pet friendly charity of your choice in his memory.