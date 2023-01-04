Royal Stark

Dr. Royal William Stark, 85, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away on June 13, 2022. A resident of Tucson since 1972, Royal was born in Wellington, Ohio on April 30, 1937 to Royal and Helen Stark. He received a doctorate degree in Physics from Case Institute of Technology in 1962 and taught physics at the University of Chicago and the University of Arizona. Royal's wife and five daughters were a source of great pride and joy. A true renaissance man, Royal was just as comfortable in the physics lab as he was in the kitchen and on his tractor. His true love was his land, which he tended for 50 years. Royal is preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Lois, his parents Royal and Helen, and his sister Marilyn. He is survived by his sisters Beth Daniels (Ted) and Lorene Armstrong (Jerry), his five daughters, Cindy Kappler (Eugene), Pam Stark (Jace), Laura Gallagher (Jim), Amy Ashcraft (Chris), Sarah McKeown (Shane) and his 14 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 pm on January 7, 2023. Contact Cindy, 520 343-9904, for details. We love and miss you, Dad.