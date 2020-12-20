Ruben Acosta

ACOSTA, Ruben MD
89, born November 4, 1931, in Chihuahua City, Mexico, died December 13, 2020.
Ruben was a dedicated husband and was a wonderful father and Tata. He loved his family with all his heart. He was a selfless individual who had a tremendous impact on the community. He will be dearly missed.
Predeceased by former wife, Mary Lucas 1975.
Survived by his wife, Irene of 42 years; children, Pilar M. Ruiz, Melissa L. Acosta, Bryan R. Acosta (Jennifer), Marisela G. Ray (Joseph); stepchildren, Edward Mayo (Barbara), Veronica McGlothlin (Terry), Frank Mayo (Penny) and 14 grandchildren.
Obtained his M.D. at the Universidad Autonoma de Mexico, Mexico City in 1957.
Internship in Peoria, Illinois. Vascular and General surgery training at Methodist Hospital in Peoria, IL.
Columbia Hospital at Milwaukee, WI. 1957-1962.
Private practice in Chihuahua City 1963-1965.
Moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1965. Became an American Citizen in 1968.
Further surgical training at Tucson Hospital Medical Education Program (THMEP) 1965-1967. VA Hospital Tucson 1967-1968 where he received an Outstanding Performance Certificate.
Entered private practice in Tucson in 1968, certified by the American Board of Surgery.
Founding member of El Rio Health Center 1970.
The majority of his time was spent serving the community through his office on South 12th Ave near Irvington.
At THMEP he was the founder and President of the Intern-Resident Society. Served at The American Cancer Society as a Speaker in Spanish to Spanish speaking groups. Member of the Breakfast Exchange Club and received The Book of Golden Deeds of the Downtown Exchange Club.
Member of the Tucson Human Relations Commission and its Executive Director for several years.
Founding member and President of A.M.O.R. (Asociacion mutua de Orientacion y Rehabilitacion) for eight years.
Member of Una Noche Plateada Board.
Founding member of The Centurions of St. Mary's Hospital.
Member of the Arizona Board of Medical Examiners 1976-1981, served as Secretary of the Board 1979-1980, and served as Chairman of the Board 1980-1981.
Member of the Executive Committee of St. Mary's Hospital 1975, served as Chief of Staff 1979-1981, and served as Chairman of the Bylaws Committee 1981-1991. Member of the 2nd Century of the Carondelet Foundation.
Member of the American Medical Association, Arizona Medical Society, Pima Medical Society, and Tucson Surgical Society (served as President for one year).
For many years practiced his profession at most of the local hospitals, eventually limiting his services to St. Mary's Hospital.
Closed his Office on South 12th and went to work for the State of Arizona doing clinics and surgeries for prisoners from 1998-2004.
Retired from active practice at the age of 75 in 2007 after 39 years of service.
After retiring, volunteered at Peppi's House - TMC Hospice for many years.
Additionally, in his late years he focused his selfless passion to help others by always being there in support of all his friends in need.
One of his life joys was watching and playing golf. He loved to travel the world. He remained physically active his whole life.
He was always happy to have been part of the Tucson community. He lived a long and rewarding life.
There will be no services as per his instructions. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.