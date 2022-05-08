Ruben Suarez

I just knew time would catch up with me, and it did on April 29, 2022. In his 96 years, Ruben D. Suarez touched many lives with his gentle and kind heart. We are grateful to this great man, loving husband, and father. He served his country in the US Navy as a signalman aboard the battleship USS Pennsylvania. After graduating from the UofA he worked for the City of Tucson. He liked to say, "it's a long climb from Clerk to City Manager - that's why it took me 43 years." His belief in helping others through service on boards and other volunteer activities has in a small way helped to repay for the "good life" he has enjoyed. He is now with his wife, Nellie and many others that have already gone home to heaven. With tears in their eyes his entire family, especially his children, Ruben, Silvia (Al), Irma (Pierre); grandkids, Brianna (Lonnie), Sara (Sean), Alina (Will), Andrew, Gabriel and Noah; great-grandkids, Nico, Adela, Tre, Justice and Paxton will miss him dearly. Per his wishes, private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Ruben's memory to the Community Food Bank, 3003 S. Country Club Rd., Tucson, AZ. 85713. This is one of the organizations he was honored to be a part of. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.