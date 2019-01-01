RUBINSON, Laurna Faith 2/9/1945 - 1/1/2010 Classifieds Arizona Daily Star Jan 1, 2019 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save CLASSIFIEDS / ARIZONA DAILY STAR RUBINSON, Laurna Faith 2/9/1945 - 1/1/2010Your continued presence is so uplifting. Love, Susan Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe for just 99¢ per week Support quality journalism Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps No more surveys blocking articles Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit an ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary promotion Managing Social Media Posts for Your Business promotion Comics promotion Managing Social Media Posts for Your Business promotion Comics