RUBLE, Paul Lawrence "Larry"
has left his loved ones for his place in Heaven, Tuesday, January 22, 2019, while finishing a wonderful vacation in Auckland, New Zealand. He was born in Elmwood Park, IL on August 28, 1936. Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather. Larry was a larger than life man that enjoyed life to its fullest. Following his retirement, he moved to Tucson, AZ and traveled the world, befriending countless numbers of people from all walks of life. He was a loving man that always put the needs of his family and loved ones ahead of any personal desire. He was an ardent supporter of Little Friends in Naperville and the Alzheimer's Association. He will be missed so very much by so many. We shall remember his storytelling, the twinkle in his eye when he smiled and his belly-rolling laughter. This is his legacy. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan and son, David. Survived by loving sons, Mike (Angie), Tony (Amy) and Joe (Beth); his grandchildren, Ryan (Eugenia), Elizabeth, Jack, Maggie, Mitch, Alex and Nick; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Braxton; his loving partner, Lynn Aldrich; sister-in-law, Carol Moser and siblings, Karen Maywalt, George Ruble and Marcella Ruble. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Little Friends (https://www.littlefriendsinc.org/donate/) or Alzheimer's Association (alz.org/dsw/donate). Funeral arrangements have yet to be finalized. FRIEDRICH-JONES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Naperville, is entrusted with arrangements. For information please call (630) 355-0213.