Ruby Hooper

Ruby passed away on December 28, 2021, at the age of 90 in Tucson, AZ. She was born in Prescott, adopted at an early age by Clarence and Minnie Barrett and graduated from Prescott High School in 1949. That same year she moved to Tucson to attend the University of Arizona. In 1951 Ruby married William Hooper who was on active duty in the Army Air Force. She took a leave from the University when Bill was assigned to bases in Biloxi, MS and Colorado Springs, CO. In 1960, Bill died of cancer making her a widow at the age of 29. She returned to the University of Arizona graduating with a Bachelors Degree in Psychology in 1966. Ruby then worked as a Behavioral Analyst at Southern Arizona Mental Health and as a Social Worker at the Arizona Children's Home in the 1970s. Her calm and caring presence was effective and appreciated by the children she served and co-workers alike. Ruby volunteered at Davis Monthan Air Force Base Pharmacy for a number of years and supported a variety of animal and environmental causes including the Hermitage. Some interesting characteristics about Ruby include: For years, she walked six miles a day, usually at dawn but cut back to three miles when she turned 80. She had a Siamese cat named Tsuni and when that one died, she adopted another calling her Tsuni as well. She had three Tsuni's over the years and any number of stray cats that knew about the food and water available on her back porch. Ruby was interested in art and always had a sketch book handy. She lived within her means, never extravagant, well except for the Corvette she drove in the 70's. She was methodical, funny, gracious and kind. Throughout her life, Ruby's health was exceptional, and she lived independently until the age of 89 when she moved into an assisted living facility where she passed calmly and with grace as was characteristic of her throughout her life. Those of us who were fortunate enough to cross paths with her will remember fondly. Although Ruby had no children, she leaves behind some close friends of many years including Laural, Chuck and Shay Park as well as Chuck and Kathy Peters. She is survived by a biological sister, Doris Lee, of Spring Valley, CA. There will be no formal celebration of life for Ruby.