Ruby Mondor

MONDOR, Ruby
Ruby was called to be with her Lord on May 31, 2020. She was born on March 27, 1933. Born to Archie and Gladys Segar of Stephen, Minnesota. She is the oldest of eight children. Ruby attended St. Cloud Nursing School. After she graduated, she worked as a RN at St. Cloud Hospital teaching nursing students. She met her husband, Earl Mondor, Jr. and they married on August 28, 1958 in St. Cloud, MN. They moved to Tucson, AZ in 1961. Ruby was hired as Head Nurse by St. Joseph's Catholic Hospital in 1961. Ruby and Earl were married for 30 years, before Earl's untimely death in 1988. Ruby continued working and eventually retired from St. Joseph's Catholic Hospital as the Director of Medical Units with 30 years of service. She enjoyed an active and long retirement. In retirement she arranged medical clinics as a volunteer with Southwest Medical Aide, traveling to Guatemala (twice), Honduras (twice), Peru, Belize and Mexico. Her interests include travel, trap shooting, quilting, playing euchre and darts. She attended St. Cyril's Catholic Church over the years. Ruby will be forever remembered by her family, extended family and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Mondor, Jr. She is survived by her brother, Marvin Segar (Heather) of San Luis Obispo, CA, her sister, Audrey Smith (Bob) of Oklahoma City, OK; her children, Terry Mondor of Elko, NV, Michele Fowler of Tucson and Rebecca Schmutzer of Tucson; her grandchildren, Danny Mondor (Jenn), Corey Mondor (Angelica), Michael Mondor, Myles Mondor, Bradley Fowler, Wesley Fowler, Morgan Mondor-Yglecias, Madison Mondor-Yglecias; her great-grandson, Maddox Mondor and by her great-granddaughter, Penelope Mondor. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held in March 2021 at a location to be determined. In lieu of flowers the family asks that charitable contributions be made to either Diabetes Research Institute, the VFW, the DAV or the American Stroke Foundation.Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER
