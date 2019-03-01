RUCKERT, Betty J.
82, passed away peacefully after a long illness on February 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Hazel Coulson; her son, Col. Larry Richards and husband, Bill Ruckert. She is survived by son, Steven Richards; granddaughter, Tarralee; daughter-in-law, Angela Richards; grandchildren, Jack and Jessica and sister, Donna Authelet. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Spirit Lutheran Church, 8301 Old Spanish Trail, Tucson. Gifts in her memory can be sent to the church for their ministry to the homeless and needy. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.