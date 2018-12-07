RUDE, Carol J. 10/4/1930 - 11/21/2018
Carol J. Rude passed us by the night before Thanksgiving holding the hand of her loving husband of 55 years, David. Carol was born Carol Hisey in Van Wert, Ohio. Ever the adventurer, she chose to leave her home and go to college in Colorado where she met her first husband, Robert Green. After business college, they traveled to Alaska - the Last Frontier - in the 1940s. She lived a true frontier woman's life homesteading 160 acres outside of what was, at the time, the small town of Anchorage, Alaska. There she raised two boys, Bill and Dan. After divorcing, Carol went to work for Lee Fischer, CPA, and embarked on a successful career ending as Human Resource Director for Coopers and Lybrand in Anchorage. In 1963, Carol married David Rude and added another son, Darrell, to her life. Carol loved her family and shared her love of the great Alaskan outdoors with her children and their families. Carol and David retired to Green Valley, Arizona, in 1997, where Carol forged a new, rich life in the desert she came to love as much as her mountains and streams of Alaska. Carol is survived by her husband, David Rude; sister, Alice Rose Gasiday along with many nieces and nephews living in van Wert Ohio; son, Bill Green, his wife Connie, Bill's children Charity and Brooke, and Connie's children Carly and Cory; Son, Dan Green, his wife Mary, and son Lee; son, Darrell Rude, his wife Bev, and children Jessica and Michael; and her great-grandchildren that carry the memories of a loving, strong and amazing matriarch. A Memorial Service will be held at the Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino del Sol, Green Valley, AZ, at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 8, 2018. There will be an Alaskan memorial in Summer 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Carol's name to the American Cancer Society.