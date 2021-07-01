Rudolfo Aguilar

Passed away at the age of 94, peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by his parents, Antonio Cruz and Hortencia Molina; his siblings, Lily Navarrete, Pauline Villalobos, Mary Lou Sanchez; his wife, Lorraine Brichta Aguilar and son, Albert. Survived by his brothers, Tony and Richard Aguilar; children, Candy (Robert), Marie, Cecilia (Dave), Robert (Chris), Mark (Janine), Marcie, Tina (Fred) and Scott (Marci). Also 21 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandchild, many nieces, nephews and numerous loving relatives and friends. Rosary will be at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Mass at 10:30 a.m. Both will be held at St. Augustine Cathedral on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Fr. Bob Gonzalez will the celebrant. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.