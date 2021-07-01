 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rudolfo Aguilar

Rudolfo Aguilar

AGUILAR, Rudolfo Molina

8/28/1926 - 6/25/2021

Passed away at the age of 94, peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family. Preceded in death by his parents, Antonio Cruz and Hortencia Molina; his siblings, Lily Navarrete, Pauline Villalobos, Mary Lou Sanchez; his wife, Lorraine Brichta Aguilar and son, Albert. Survived by his brothers, Tony and Richard Aguilar; children, Candy (Robert), Marie, Cecilia (Dave), Robert (Chris), Mark (Janine), Marcie, Tina (Fred) and Scott (Marci). Also 21 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandchild, many nieces, nephews and numerous loving relatives and friends. Rosary will be at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Mass at 10:30 a.m. Both will be held at St. Augustine Cathedral on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Fr. Bob Gonzalez will the celebrant. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Retailers aren’t wasting the opportunity to reward for recycling

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News