80, was welcomed by Our Lord on November 26, 2021. He is survived by daughter, Carol Catalan; sons, Rudy Altamirano Jr. (Naomi) and Gabriel Altamirano; grandchildren, Breana Coyle (Jerry Sr.), Clarissa Carrizosa (Adam), Isaiah Catalan (Mari), Adam Catalan (Danielle), Andres Catalan (Andrea), Rudy Altamirano III, Ricky Altamirano, Nydia Garcia, Titi Garcia, and Estevan Garcia; great-grandchildren, Jerry Coyle, Adelina Gonzalez, Camila Catalan, Rylee Coyle, Lariyanna Catalan, Alisyanna Catalan, Aaliyah Catalan, Eliyanna Catalan, Rosalia Altamirano, Xavier Altamirano, Liam Altamirano, Isaiah Carranza and Cayden Navarro; brother, Tony Altamirano; sisters, Mary Ellen Altamirano, Cecilia Duarte, and Esther Sanabria; He is preceded in death by his parents, Maria and Atenogenes (Tony) Altamirano; daughter, Michelle Carrizosa; brother, Edward "Sonny" Altamirano; son-in-law, Alfred Catalan. Rudy was born and raised in Nogales, AZ. Attended Pueblo High School and worked for TUSD until his retirement. Rudy was a caring man. The love for his family was undeniable. He always arrived on any occasion clean cut, shaved and with a Thirst Buster in hand. Everyone knew when he was about to enter a room because of the famous dragging of his slippers. Rudy would always say "Ew what's that!?" as he proceeded to try whatever food it was. His grandkids always brought the brightest smile to his face. We love you and we will carry you in our hearts forever. Mass will be held at St. John's Catholic Church Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. A viewing will follow at Martinez Funeral Chapels-Tucson at 10:30 a.m. with a Rosary at 11:30 a.m. Arrangements by MARTINEZ FUNERAL CHAPELS.