Rudy Castro

Dear Dad/Rudy, it was four years ago that we said our good-byes. It seems like it was just yesterday that we would all enjoy a cookout with ribs, potato salad, salsa, and tortillas to enjoy a beautiful weekend together, but many things have changed. Mom, Carol, you're "Viejita," as you affectionately called her, wishes that you were still here, and still talks to you daily. She reminisces about the many adventures that you both had and longs for your sweet conversations, handholding, long hugs, and special kisses. Fifty-two years together went entirely too quickly, from her perspective. She has been doing a great job with the new house, and adds her special little touches, as she always has. I think of you daily, Dad, and often I am challenged with the fact that you aren't here, my sisters miss having your loving direction, your granddaughter is taking good care of the house that we grew up in, and all of your grandchildren and great-grandchildren are making a good name for themselves. We all miss you so much that it hurts, but we know that one day we will all be together for another Carne Asada up there in heaven. We all love you so much, and hope you continue to watch over us with those great big brown eyes and your boisterous laugh. Until we can all be together again, and you greet us at heaven's gate,