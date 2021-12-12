Rudy Robles

passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loved ones on December 5, 2021 at the grand age of 78. Rudy was a mentor to many, teacher to several and friend to all. Born on September 1, 1943 in Tucson, Arizona. A graduate from Pueblo High School, class of 1961. After graduation, Rudy went on to start a long successful career with Union Pacific (PFE). This led him to the Bakersfield/Fresno area of California where he spent a short period of time. He then decided home is where his heart is and made his way back to Tucson to his family, creating a lifetime of beautiful memories. He loved his sports, especially the Cleveland Browns and Indians and never missed an opportunity to cheer on his grandchildren at sporting events. He always made sure to let out a honk from his truck to let them know "Tata Rudy" was there. He had a great sense of humor and the finest jokes in the book. He took pride in his gardening and cooking from scratch. He had the greenest grass on the block, loved that "chiltepin" plant and made the best homemade barbecue sauce in town. Rudy was a man who set a lasting impression on everyone he came across and brought life to every room he entered. The nicknames he gave his family and friends will continue to live on forever. He will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by his mother, Enedina; brothers, Ruben, Raymond, Walter and first wife, Alice. He is survived by his present wife, Maria; children, Mryna (Frank), Marcelino, Roberta, Manny (Letty), Norma (Michael), Mercedes, Diana (Benjamin); 26 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021 at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel) from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at St. Augustine Cathedral at 10:00 a.m., followed by the interment at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.