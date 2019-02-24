RUHL, Frank
Tucson, AZ Frank Ruhl. It is with great sadness we announce the death of our beloved Frank Ruhl, passing on February 15, 2019. Frank was born at home in Brush, Colorado, on December 14, 1941. He lived a full life being an ace mechanic and carpenter. His artistic furniture is showcased in all of his children's homes. He is survived by Becky, his loving wife of 52 years,; three sons, Mike (Barbara) of PA, Chris (Carla) of AZ, and Spencer (Kate) of CT; seven grandchildren; two brothers, Butch (Sandy), Chris (Marcia); three sisters, Carol Smith, Cathy Roby (Richard), Suzie Pentecost (Bruce); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine; father, Chris; and brother, George. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Sacred Heart Parish, 601 E. Ft. Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ 85705, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Huntington's Disease Society of America (visit hdsa.org). ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL is assisting the family. 520-888-1111.