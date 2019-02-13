RUIZ, David II
32, Our Beloved Father, Brother and Son went home to be with the Lord February 7, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Adames; father, David Ruiz; two beautiful daughters, Mireya and Maribella; sister, Diana; brother, Dilyn and Godchildren Zephaniah, Areliana and Righteous. David's magnificent smile, incredible humor, and his love for making people smile, shall forever be etched upon the hearts of many. Services will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.