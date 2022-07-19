Russell Sumpter

92, passed away on July 14, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife, Trinidad Sumpter; daughters, Cynthia and Julie; sons, Steve and Thomas and brothers, Wes and Clay. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at EVERGREEN CHAPEL, 3015 N. Oracle Road. A Mass will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Odilia Church, 7570 N. Paseo Del Norte, Tucson, AZ 85704.