Ruth Corder

CORDER, Ruth Hazel (Lord)

91, passed peacefully July 7, 2021, with family by her side.

Ruth was born May 12, 1930, in Cleveland, Tennessee, to the late Calvin and Eleanor Lord. She had four brothers: Frank, Carl, Stanley, and Richard.

The family homesteaded in Arizona in 1935, moved to California in 1943, and returned to Arizona in 1946. Ruth graduated from Tucson High in 1948. She married Wayne Corder, the love of her life, on May 20, 1950. During their 70 years together, they raised three beloved daughters: Betty, Sharon, and Janet.

As Ruth's interest in fashion grew, her retail career included working at Little Folke's Shoppe, Penney's, Montgomery Ward, Myerson's, and she eventually retired from Broadway Southwest.

Ruth and Wayne were adventurous and spent many happy hours camping, exploring, and traveling extensively around the world. They were members of El Camino Baptist Church for many years which led to wonderful experiences and lifelong friendships.