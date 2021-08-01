Ruth Corder

CORDER, Ruth Hazel (Lord)
91, passed peacefully July 7, 2021, with family by her side.
Ruth was born May 12, 1930, in Cleveland, Tennessee, to the late Calvin and Eleanor Lord. She had four brothers: Frank, Carl, Stanley, and Richard.
The family homesteaded in Arizona in 1935, moved to California in 1943, and returned to Arizona in 1946. Ruth graduated from Tucson High in 1948. She married Wayne Corder, the love of her life, on May 20, 1950. During their 70 years together, they raised three beloved daughters: Betty, Sharon, and Janet.
As Ruth's interest in fashion grew, her retail career included working at Little Folke's Shoppe, Penney's, Montgomery Ward, Myerson's, and she eventually retired from Broadway Southwest.
Ruth and Wayne were adventurous and spent many happy hours camping, exploring, and traveling extensively around the world. They were members of El Camino Baptist Church for many years which led to wonderful experiences and lifelong friendships.
Ruth was known for her gentleness, quiet sense of humor, and optimism. Her southern hospitality always made others feel at ease, and her love of family shone brightly. She will be greatly missed. In addition to supporting her husband and daughters in all their endeavors, she also enjoyed reading, cooking, needlework, and gardening.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, just short of their 71st wedding anniversary and by her parents, Calvin and Eleanor Lord and brothers, Frank, Carl and Stanley. She is survived by daughters, Betty (Dennis) DeWeese of Montana, Sharon (Alan) Hale of California, and Janet (Jerry) High of Tucson; brother, Richard Lord of Tucson; sister-in-law, Charlotte Dillard of Ohio; grandchildren, Chelsea, Nicole, Jeremy, Brandon and Brent; great-grandchildren, Chloe and Henry; several nieces and nephews, and "adopted son" Victor DiBella.
There will be a private service for family members and a celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations directed to the Corder Youth Association Fund at El Camino Baptist Church. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.