Ruth Dubach

93, was born on December 17, 1927 in Blue Island, IL. She passed away on August 2, 2021. She is predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Art and two grandchildren. Ruth is survived by her children, Marla Hock, Donna (TK) Warfield, and Mark DuBach; she has seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Ruth and Art moved to Tucson in 1948 with Marla. She was able to be at home for most of her children's growing up, but did work and volunteer at various places, including the DMAFB Commissary (20 years), St Joseph's School, Tucson Cancer Center, and was a life member of Sigma Phi Gamma social service sorority. She was a two-time breast cancer survivor. Ruth lived at Broadway Proper for 12 years. Family was very important to Ruth. She never missed sending cards for birthdays, anniversaries, and special occasions. She was very loved and her passing leaves a hole in our hearts. A Memorial Service will be held at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL in Tucson at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021.