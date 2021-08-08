 Skip to main content
Ruth Gardner

GARDNER, Ruth MB

passed away July 30, 2021 at the age of 93. Ruth was a teacher, a poet, a traveler, a decorator, a writer, and a constant friend to many. She exemplified a life well lived and loved. An English teacher at the University of Arizona for 20 plus years. Her English composition textbook Aspect of Composition and its second edition were used for decades in English classes there. Her book of poems From Here, and her latest venture the book Homes of a Life, finished just before her death with the help of her sister Mary Lou, are a gift to us all. Ruth leaves behind five children, nine grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way. Two much loved sisters, Jeanne Cook and Mary Lou Forier, and many dear friends. Preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, her Leon, and her grandson Nicholas. She will be remembered for her zest for life, her love of architecture, traveling, music, every southwestern vista she ever saw, endless games, books, books, books, and of course her friendships with so many people who loved and admired her deeply.

Donation in Ruth's name may be made to Friends of the Library.

