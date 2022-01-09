Ruth Gerardi

GERARDI, Ruth Ann
Born January 16, 1936 in Richland Center, WI, passed away December 30, 2021 in Tucson, AZ. Ruth is survived by her three children, Mark Gerardi, Barbara Gerardi (Sumner) and Richard Gerardi and three grandchildren, Michael Sumner, Sheena Sumner and Tyler Campbell. At mothers request no public services will be held. Donations may be made in her name to The Foundation for fighting blindness.
