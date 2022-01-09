Ruth Hoefer

was born on June 11, 1922 in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Gustav and Agnes Spitzer. Surrounded by her family and friends, Ruth peacefully passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at the age of 99. Following the high school graduation of her son William, Ruth returned to college at the age of 54. She graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in business administration from Carthage College in Kenosha. She was a devoted mother, wife, daughter, sister, grandma, and great-grandma. She dedicated her life to the service of others. For many years, she enjoyed working as a beautician in the small town of Kenosha. Upon graduating from college, she began working for Tri Clover Credit Union where she built lifelong relationships with the people and families she met. Ruth was an avid card player, cherished spending time with her family and friends, and loved attending church and fellowshipping. Ruth embodied the purest of hearts and spread joy and happiness to everyone who knew her. She had an infectious smile and unabated generosity that was extended to everyone she met. She will be forever missed, forgotten never, and loved always. Ruth is survived by her granddaughter, Stacy Kraft (Daniel); great-granddaughters, Savannah and Sadie and a great-grandson, Jason. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Roland "Roly"; son, William "Billy"; daughter-in-law, Judith "Judy" and grandson, Troy. Service: Grace Lutheran Church, 830 N. 1st Ave., Tucson, AZ, Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Grace Lutheran Church or TMC Hospice - Peppi's House would be appreciated. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.