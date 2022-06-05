Ruth Macinko

Ruth, Mom. It's been five long years, and our love for you has grown stronger each passing day. Your beautiful smile, kindness and love for your family had no equal. Through the good times, and the infrequent rough patches you were always there, putting a bandage on a knee, or providing words of encouragement and hugs for our accomplishments. Oh, we had many adventures, travelling, and enjoying the country and just taking advantage of the opportunities that new homes and areas offered. Then after we retired, we travelled the world: 6 continents and 50 countries. You loved to do research and plan where we would go next and what little things we should look for when we visited museums and other locations. We had great careers and many successes. But our greatest accomplishment was our two wonderful children: James Jr. and Jill. We had 50 wonderful years together, how we wish it could have gone on forever. We miss you so much - you are in our thoughts every day.