Ruth Martinick

MARTINICK, Ruth
87, beloved wife and mother, passed away on December 13, 2020. She graduated from Marquette University Dental Hygiene program where she met her husband Dr. Stephen G Martinick. Ruth supported her husband's 24 year commission with the United States Air Force and was stationed across the United States and Europe before retiring in Tucson, AZ. Ruth worked her career for over 20 years in Tucson and Benson, AZ.
Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Stephen and son, Gregory. She is survived by her children, Stephen (Marueen), Martinick, Mary (Dennis) Sheehan, Blaise (Carla) Martnick and Melanie (David) Cole; her brother, Harry Dermody and ten grandchildren. A private funeral and burial service was held on December 29, 2020 at Our Lady of the Desert in Tucson, AZ with live-streaming for some family members that could not attend due to COVID-19. Ruth was a supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project. Any donations in her honor would be appreciated. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.