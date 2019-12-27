Ruth Matthews

MATTHEWS, Ruth Z.

101, of Tucson, passed away in the presence of her family December 22, 2019. She was born August 2, 1918 in Hawkins, TX. She attended Prairie View A&M University earning a BA in Music, completing additional undergraduate work at the University of Arizona. Services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at Prince Chapel AME Church, 602 S. Stone, Visitation at 10:00 a.m., followed by Services at 11:00 a.m. If you wish to donate in Ruth's name, consider a tribute donation to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.

