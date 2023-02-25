Ruth passed peacefully at home on February 11, 2023, under the loving care of her daughter Diana, son-in-law Terry, and granddaughter Haley. Ruth was born August 9, 1931, in South Bend, Indiana. The Naugle family moved to Tucson in 1965 for a new life after the Studebaker plant shut down, leaving thousands of hard-working breadwinners no option but to seek adventures in other parts of our country. Ruth drove a 1929 Studebaker, delivering her kids to school while hunting for a job. She found employment at Tucson General Hospital for a short period, and then accepted an opportunity to work at St. Joseph Hospital, where she remained for 30 years until her retirement. Ruth was an excellent crafter, making Christmas wreaths for family and loved ones and decorating for holidays at First Church of God, where she was a member. She enjoyed her Bunco club, dominoes and card games with her sisters-in-law. Ruth was a great cook and her "light as a feather" corn fritters were always a hit at the dinner table. In later years she became a master jigsaw puzzle artist. Ruth loved her family deeply, she was proud of her children, bragged about her grandchildren, and absolutely gushed about her great-grandchildren. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Chuck Naugle; her youngest child, Sharon Miller; sister, Nancy Pishnoff and many other family members. She leaves her loving family to mourn her for a short while and to remember her love and affection always - daughters, Patricia Daniels and Diana Carson; favorite son-in-law, Terry Carson; son, John Naugle (Tina); grandchildren, Dawn Smith, Christopher Miller (Tiffany), Amanda Lace (Graham), Charlie Carson (Adria), Kelly Miller, Haley Fortney (Justin) and Marty Naugle. Gramma Ruth is also proudly in the hearts of her great-grandchildren, Jimmie Tew (Casey), Teyha Carson, Breydan Carson, Dominic Miller, Peyton Carson, Nathan Miller, Gavin Lace and Jameson Fortney. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Harmony Hospice for their compassionate care that they gave Mom, as well as the emotional support provided to our family. Per Ruth's wishes, at a later date there will be a celebration-of-life for family and friends at Diana and Terry's home where Ruth lived for 24 years. Remembrances may be made to a charity of your choice.