Ruth Rappaport

RAPPAPORT, Ruth
Passed away on May 3, 2021.
--
She was the wife of the late Harold Rappaport
and the mother of Deborah, Susan and Caryl.
She was a proud mother and grandmother and is survived by her three daughters, four grandchildren
and two great-grandchildren.
She was born and raised in Philadelphia
and spent the last 35 years in Tucson.
Ruth will be remembered as a kind-hearted and gracious woman and will be missed by all.
--
Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
