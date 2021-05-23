 Skip to main content
Ruth Rappaport

Ruth Rappaport

  • Updated

RAPPAPORT, Ruth

Passed away on May 3, 2021.

--

She was the wife of the late Harold Rappaport

and the mother of Deborah, Susan and Caryl.

She was a proud mother and grandmother and is survived by her three daughters, four grandchildren

and two great-grandchildren.

She was born and raised in Philadelphia

and spent the last 35 years in Tucson.

Ruth will be remembered as a kind-hearted and gracious woman and will be missed by all.

--

Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.

