Ruth Scanlan-Baker

95, Beloved Matriarch passed into Paradise on August 5, 2021. Home birth Kingston, West Virginia, July 11, 1926. First child of Ernest and Viola Hatfield. Graduate of Benson Arizona High School. Married Fred T. Scanlan, Jr., on December 10, 1944 in Tucson, Arizona. After joining The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Fred and Ruth were sealed together to their family eternally on November 20, 1956 in the Mesa, Arizona Temple. Ruth initially trained as a nurse, was a dedicated mother, supportive wife and excelled at Real Estate Sales. After Fred T. Scanlan, Jr., passed October 9, 2001, Ruth married a second time to Dayton, Nevada resident Charles "Chuck" F. Baker on January 14, 2006. Chuck passed on January 12, 2014. Ruth's love and joy was family and service. With husband, Fred they served Missions at the Atlanta, Georgia Temple, the Toronto, Canada Temple, followed by a Proselyting mission to Reunion, Madagascar. Ruth was preceded in death by her two husbands, her parents, sister, one son, two grandchildren and numerous family and loved ones. Ruth is survived by daughters, Karen Medley of Queen Creek, Arizona and Patricia Scanlan, of New York; sons, Fred (Sharon) Scanlan, of San Antonio, Texas, Jeff (Cindy) Scanlan of Odessa, Texas and Jack (Melanie) Scanlan, of Ellington, Missouri. As well as stepsons, Alex, Larry, Dennis and Bryan Baker. Ruth's legacy continues with 13 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren and 25 great-great-grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Queen Creek LDS Meetinghouse, 19730 E. Ocotillo Rd., Queen Creek, AZ.