Ruthann Pozez

passed away with her family by her side on Friday, January 14, 2022. Ruthann was born July 13, 1926 in Kansas City, Kansas. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years, Louis Pozez; her brothers, Seymour and Lawrence Kornbleet and her parents, Hy and Edith S. Kornbleet. Ruthann is survived by her three children, Stephen, Andrea, and Norman (Melinda) and three loving grandchildren, Alex, Sam, and Eli. In addition, Ruthann leaves behind an enormous clan of relatives, extended family, and dear friends who will miss her. Ruthann was involved throughout her lifetime in numerous activities and charitable organizations including ones that focused on mental health issues, voter's rights, and issues of the greater Jewish community. It is sufficient to say that countless organizations and individuals were touched by her unwavering generosity and acts of selfless kindness. Ruthann raised her family in Topeka, KS and moved with her husband to Tucson in 1983. Ruthann touched the lives of many people. She will be remembered as a kind, gentle, compassionate, woman who modeled integrity, generosity, and commitment. Ruthann was an unwavering rock in her family and community. To say that she will be missed is a profound understatement and through her long and remarkable life, she managed to leave this world a far better place.