Ruthann Pozez

POZEZ, Ruthann Kornbleet
passed away with her family by her side on Friday, January 14, 2022. Ruthann was born July 13, 1926 in Kansas City, Kansas. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years, Louis Pozez; her brothers, Seymour and Lawrence Kornbleet and her parents, Hy and Edith S. Kornbleet. Ruthann is survived by her three children, Stephen, Andrea, and Norman (Melinda) and three loving grandchildren, Alex, Sam, and Eli. In addition, Ruthann leaves behind an enormous clan of relatives, extended family, and dear friends who will miss her. Ruthann was involved throughout her lifetime in numerous activities and charitable organizations including ones that focused on mental health issues, voter's rights, and issues of the greater Jewish community. It is sufficient to say that countless organizations and individuals were touched by her unwavering generosity and acts of selfless kindness. Ruthann raised her family in Topeka, KS and moved with her husband to Tucson in 1983. Ruthann touched the lives of many people. She will be remembered as a kind, gentle, compassionate, woman who modeled integrity, generosity, and commitment. Ruthann was an unwavering rock in her family and community. To say that she will be missed is a profound understatement and through her long and remarkable life, she managed to leave this world a far better place.
An intimate family graveside service was held Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona, Congregation Anshei Israel, and/or to any charitable organization of choice. Ruthann's family unfortunately will not be extending Shiva throughout the week at the family home due to Covid concerns, but encourage any and all to reach out to the family with condolences, words of kindness, or fond memories.