RUTIN, Saul 10/20/1934 - 11/04/2018
Saul died from complications of PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy) a rare neurological disease often misdiagnosed as Parkinson's. He is survived by wife, Dian ; sons, Aron (Carla) and Eric (Carolyn); stepsons, Eric and Jim (Denise) Lieberthal; six grandchildren, Elizabeth R., Emma R., Cade R., Ashley L., Brianna L., and Brandon L. Saul loved and was loved in return by many people. He truly enjoyed his profession of pharmacy and was often called by friends to consult on their medications. He delighted in many activities: travel, hiking, golf, crossword puzzles, theater, films, good dining, good wine, and most especially people, friends and strangers alike. A Celebration of Life will be held in January and announced in this column. Memorial tributes may be sent to the PWR (Parkinson's Wellness Recovery) gym, 134 W. Ft. Lowell Rd., 85705 or to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.