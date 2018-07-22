RYBERG, John (Buck) A.
78, was born on October 7, 1939, in Geneva, Illinois and breathed his last in Prescott, AZ, on July 4, 2018, after a brief struggle with cancer, when he was lovingly cared for by family and Prescott Hospice Family Care. He is survived by his wife, Linda; two grandaughters, Carissa and Bethany; son-in-law, John; brother-in-law, Walt; nieces, Kim and Jill, and numerous family and friends. The family lived for a few years in northern Wisconsin and then moved to Tucson in 1951. A graduate of Amphi HS and U of A, with a B.S. in Geological Engineering, he met his wife, Linda, at church; they married in 1963. He served his country for three years in the Air Force at Omaha, NE, where daughter, Gayle, was born. John was called into the ministry in 1964, attended Bethel Seminary, St. Paul, MN from 1966 to 1970 where he received an MDiv degree. The family returned to Arizona where he served as a pastor and was involved in many ministries. His love for music and singing found its expression in church and as a founding member of The Desert Sons, a Western harmony group who performed for the Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering in Prescott for 25 years, and at times the Cochise Cowboy and Poetry Gathering in Sierra Vista, AZ, along with various other venues in Western states. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who touched many lives. He will be deeply missed, but we are grateful he is with his Lord. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lola Ryberg; sister, Judi and daughter, Gayle. A Celebration of John's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Desert Skies United Methodist Chruch, 3255 N. Houghton Rd., Tucson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Music Mission Mission Kiev, 286 Wilshire Blvd., Casselberry, FL. 32707.