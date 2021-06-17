Rylie Sarabia

Forever at Peace now our big-hearted Rylie Diane Sarabia. Birthdate: December 9, 1994 and left us too soon on June 10, 2021. Born and raised in Tucson surrounded by her big, nurturing, Mexican/American/Irish/Italian family. She gave her love with reckless abandon; always challenging convention, she lived life passionately. She graduated Immaculate Heart High School in 2013. Rylie is survived by her father, Michael Sarabia; her mother, Anne Sarabia-Jordan; her step-parents, Elizabeth Brown Sarabia and Cindy Jordan; her sister, McKenna Sarabia; her step-siblings, Grady Jordan, Miles Gonzales and Mia Gonzales; grandparents, Bill and Katie Dowdall, Delia Sarabia and Christiane Robins; aunts, uncles, cousins and countless family and friends.Services to be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, 5:00 p.m. at The University City Church, 604 N. 6th Avenue, Tucson, Arizona. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.