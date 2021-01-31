Sabina Valenzuela

VALENZUELA, Sabina (Sandoval)
Sabina, 90, passed on to her eternal rest on January 21, 2021 at Banner UMC. Named after her maternal grandmother, she was born to Paula (nee Perez) and Rafael Sandoval in Barrio Viejo. She graduated from THS in 1948 and retired from the City of Tucson in 1989. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ralph; sister, Jane and daughter, Valerie. She is survived by her granddaughter, Aida DeJonghe and her husband, Michael; brothers, Peter and Nico and many nieces and nephews of the Sandoval and Valenzuela families. Throughout her life, Sabina had a deep love of the Lord and was an active member in Catholic prayer groups and organizations. Through these devotions, she built lasting friendships. Sabina would say that her greatest accomplishments were becoming a loving mother to Valerie and nana to Aida. The memories and lessons she shared will live on with the family and friends she has left behind. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to charities like Boys Town, St. Kateri Catholic Parish or Santa Cruz Catholic Parish. Services will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 and will be private, due to COVID. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.