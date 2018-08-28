SALAZAR, Soledad Armenta
Our most beautiful mother, Soledad A. Salazar, 97, was called to heaven and is resting in the dear hands of our Lord. Preceded in death by her husband, Benny Salazar; her son, Roy Alemen and grandson, Richard Alemen. Survived by her son, Eusebio "Chevy" A. Moreno (Sandra); daughters, Lupe Burruel (Carlos) and Sally Romero; and daughter-in-law, Nelly. Also survived by 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 29, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel), 240 S Stone Ave. Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be offered at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Santa Cruz Church, 1220 S 6th Ave. Interment will follow at Holy Hope Cemetery.