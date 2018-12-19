SALCIDO, Olga Leon
(87) was called home by our Lord on December 14, 2018. Her family was blessed with an amazing final day with her, full of love, and laughter. She is survived by her children, Rosanna (Edward), Eddie (Mary), Ronnie, Gerald (Linda), Leo (Leticia), Veronica (Kyle), 18 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, sisters Sylvia Obregon, and Yolanda Lopez. Olga is preceded by her husband, Edward C. Salcido. We are eternally grateful for her unconditional love, the life lessons, many laughs, and the strong faith she provided. She will forever live on in our hearts. Funeral Services are scheduled for Friday, December 21, 2018 at St. Margaret's Church, 801 N Grande Ave. Visitation is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. with the Rosary beginning at 10:30 a.m. Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by internment at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.