Sally Rollings

Sally passed away peacefully on May 28, 2022, surrounded by her four children in the family's midtown home, which was shared with her husband Kelley until his death in 2018. Sally resided there for 70 + years. Survivors include her sons Brad Rollings and Donald Rollings (Nan) and daughters Betsy Rollings and Anne Shiff (Sandy). Her devoted grandchildren are Elizabeth Friman (Doug), Jim Rollings (Carrie), Lauren Veta (Alex) and Harry Shiff. In addition, Sally was the great-grandmother of Cooper and Addison Rollings. She will be dearly missed by family and friends. Her smile. Her intelligence. Her grace. Her endearing spirit. She was gifted with a quick wit and made the most of what life brought her way. Born in the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit on October 27, 1927, Sally was the daughter of Donald and Jerry Bacon. In 1942 the family, which included younger brother Don, moved to Tucson for its sunny climate to relieve young Don's asthma. Sally enrolled in Tucson High School, where she met Kelley, and graduated in 1944. She attended the University of Arizona and the University of Michigan, earning a degree in anthropology. Sally belonged to the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority during her university years. Sally and Kelley were married on August 8, 1948, at St. Phillip's in the Hills Episcopal Church. Following Kelley's graduation from Princeton University, the couple settled in Tucson, where they would spend the rest of their lives together. Kelley joined his father, Harry, at the family-owned automobile dealership, which began operations in Tucson in the early 1920s. Sally maintained her connection with Michigan through summer visits to a cottage on Lake Michigan with her parents, children and grandchildren. Together Sally and Kelley were active in numerous civic organizations, including the Tucson Art Center (which became the Tucson Museum of Art) and the Tucson Festival Society, which celebrated Tucson's cultural traditions. Sally was Chair of the Silver and Turquoise Ball in 1964, then benefiting the Festival Society. She was also a volunteer at the Tucson Medical Center and belonged to the local P. E. O. Chapter. Of great importance to Sally and Kelley was the project they began in 1971 restoring a number of historic adobe buildings in the Barrio Viejo neighborhood. With other members of the community, they opposed plans for the Butterfield Expressway, which would have required the demolition of many Barrio homes and businesses that still stand today. Fortunately, the Expressway was scrapped and the community prevailed. The restoration project they started fifty years ago continues today. The family wants to thank Sally's extraordinary group of caregivers--especially Kelly Cheney, Dana Sullivan and Susanna Potter. The family also thanks Courtney Green and Haven Hospice for their professional and caring services. Moving forward, Sally's family and friends celebrate the wonderful life that she lived. If you wish to donate in her memory, please consider: The Tucson High Badger Foundation, PO Box 5424, Tucson, AZ 85703; Patronato San Xavier, PO Box 522, Tucson, AZ 85702 and the Chelsea Area Historical Society and Museum, 128 Jackson St., Chelsea, MI 48118. Arrangements by Angel Valley.