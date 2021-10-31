Sally Steele

was born August 1, 1937, in Kansas City, Missouri and adopted at birth by Dwight and Gretchen Van Del. As a young girl, she enjoyed capturing an audience whether it be as a ballerina or a magician's assistant to her brother, Curtis Van Del. She graduated from Notre Dame De Sion High School. By the age of 26 Sally had given birth to five children. She was an amazing and loving mother. Sally co-owned a Western Art Gallery in Tucson, Arizona. Being a woman who never settled, Sally expanded her family in 1977 when she married Raymond J. Steele and moved to Sedona where she became a real estate broker. They had a passion for traveling and never sat still for long. In the summers you could find them in Alaska. In the winters they went to Mexico and Arizona, with many national and international pitstops in between.

Sally never met a stranger and was a best friend to many. She had a flare for entertaining and never passed up an opportunity to celebrate. One of her biggest joys was cooking and hosting, she did always say "The way to a man's heart is through his stomach." Sally made beautiful jewelry and gave away more earrings than anyone you've ever known. She was always planning her next adventure for there was no one that could slow her down. She loved to shop, go out to eat, and really loved the finer things in life. She was generous, charming, adventurous, and was truly one of a kind. Sally was known by many names and earned many titles including sister, mother, stepmother, friend, amigo, confidant, aunt, Nana, and last, but not least, Our Queen. Sally never lived in fear and always did what she wanted. Always.