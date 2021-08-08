Sally Wenaas

Sally passed away peacefully at home with her son, Greg Wenaas by her side on July 27, 2021, after a short illness. The daughter of Kenneth and Clara Louise Schafer, she grew up in Youngstown, Ohio. Sally attended Denison University in Granville, Ohio where she was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority. She was involved in numerous organizations including but not limited to Angel Charity for Children, Silver and Turquoise, and the Junior League of Tucson. Sally was a member of the Tucson Country Club and the Mountain Oyster Club. She leaves behind her sons, Jeff (Anne) of Windsor, Co., and Greg of Rodgau, Germany; grandson, Ryan (Chrissy) with great-grandchildren, Conor and Nash; granddaughter, Jaclyn (Chris) Azqueta; brother, Thomas Schafer (Anne) of Savannah, GA and their sons: Chad (Juliana) daughter, Izzy; Bret (Jess) daughter, Camille and countless friends. Sally was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, John and son, John Jr. Her love of traveling with family and friends was a trademark. She touched the lives of many people with her generosity and sense of kindness. She was a very sharp, beautiful woman, with a strong will, yet an incredible softness inside. Friends will be invited to join the family in the future to celebrate Sally's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending memorial contributions to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona, 2155 E. Allen Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85719. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.