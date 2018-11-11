SALMON, Joan A.
a resident of Tucson since 1988, died on November 3, 2018 at Northwest Hospital. She was born on September 13, 1927 at Claremont, Minnesota, to Louise Wermerskirschen Salmon and John Salmon. After graduating from the University of Minnesota-School of Journalism, she worked as society editor of a newspaper in Eau Clair, Wisconsin. She then became a federal government employee and worked as a recreation director at a U.S. Army Special Services club in Germany, a researcher in the U.S. Senate Library in Washington D.C., and a reports officer for the Central Intelligence Agency. She served in Mexico, Peru, Spain and Washington, D.C. Her parents and siblings, Gregory, Richard, Leone, Genevieve, Geraldine, James and Patricia preceded her in death. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 16, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 8650 N. Shannon Rd., Tucson, AZ. A family celebration will be held on Saturday, December 1, 2018, at 12:00 p.m. at Brick-Meger Funeral Home, 1603 Austin Rd., Owatonna, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given to Habitat for Humanity. Arrangements entrusted to ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.