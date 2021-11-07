Salvatore Zagona

 Skip to main content
ZAGONA, Salvatore Vincent

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in honor of Salvatore V. Zagona, who passed away of natural causes at age 100 on February 7th of this year. The event will begin at 3:30 p.m. in Porter Hall at Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way.

Salvatore's family will welcome friends, relatives, academic and business colleagues, students, and admirers to attend and share remembrances of his remarkable life. We will recall his successes as a civil servant, Navy quartermaster, student and professor, chef and businessman, and as a family man, who touched and influenced myriad lives in his century among us. We hope you will join us in remembering and honoring "Dr. Zagona and Mr. Caruso."

