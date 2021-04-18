67, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2021 after a hard battle with pancreatic cancer. He was reunited in heaven with parents, Gloria and Sam Lena Sr., along with many other family members, friends and pets. He was a loyal big brother to his sister, Katherine (Michael Moore) and brother, Johnny Lena. He just celebrated 40 years of marriage with his beloved wife, Grace Lena. Together they have three adoring daughters, Jennifer (Nick Longoria), Julie (Mike Barreras) and Cat (Ben Pannecassio). His last and favorite role was a retired "stay at home Grandpa" aka "The Kraken" to his six granddaughters, Stephanie 17, Bella 15, Christina 15, Lily 11, Lilah 3 and baby Diana 9months. He was a native Tucsonan who attended St. Ambrose and Salpointe where he proudly broke track records. He could be seen biking all over Tucson, walking up Tumamoc and hiking with his dogs. He was deeply loved and admired by everyone who knew him and will be greatly missed. At Sam's request, his ashes will be privately spread at his favorite camping ground. In lieu of flowers, he would like donations made to pancreatic cancer research or Pima Animal Care Center. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.