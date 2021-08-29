Samuel Alday

ALDAY, Samuel Pesqueira
63, born February 16, 1957, called to heaven on January 14, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents, Albert Sr. and Helen; brothers, Larry and Richard; nephew, Ambrose. Survived by his wife of 42 years, Melinda; sons, Brian (Alma) and Larry (Delisa); daughter, LeeAnn Alday; grandchildren, Anissa, Ambrose, Alejandro, Layla, Ayden, Amora, Araceli, Aubryanna and Andrew. Also survived by his brother, Albert Jr. (Maria); sister, Patsy Alday. Sam was a wonderful husband and father, an awesome grandfather, an inspiring teacher in the Sunnyside Unified School District for over 30 years an unbelievable DJ, and a great friend to many. He will truly be loved and missed.
A Visitation and Mass will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave. A Celebration of Sam's Life to follow the Mass at the Knights of Columbus, 601 S. Tucson Blvd. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.