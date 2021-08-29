Samuel Alday

63, born February 16, 1957, called to heaven on January 14, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents, Albert Sr. and Helen; brothers, Larry and Richard; nephew, Ambrose. Survived by his wife of 42 years, Melinda; sons, Brian (Alma) and Larry (Delisa); daughter, LeeAnn Alday; grandchildren, Anissa, Ambrose, Alejandro, Layla, Ayden, Amora, Araceli, Aubryanna and Andrew. Also survived by his brother, Albert Jr. (Maria); sister, Patsy Alday. Sam was a wonderful husband and father, an awesome grandfather, an inspiring teacher in the Sunnyside Unified School District for over 30 years an unbelievable DJ, and a great friend to many. He will truly be loved and missed.