Samuel Collins

80, died peacefully on April 27, 2021, in Tucson AZ. Born in Shreveport LA he grew up on the island of Pedernales in Venezuela where he learned to speak Spanish. Sam graduated from LSU where he also earned a law degree. He practiced law for 40+ years in New Orleans LA, Denver CO, and Tucson AZ with a unique focus on Social Security Disability and Workers Comp law, primarily for Spanish-speaking clientele. Sam is survived by his sister, Betty Lisle, in Gulf Shores AL.