Samuel Criner

passed away November 4, 2021. He was born July 28, 1976, in Tucson, Arizona to Gary and Kathy Criner. He graduated from Mountain View High School in 1994. He was a member of the University of Arizona Marching Band and completed his degree in Emergency Management at Northern Arizona University. Sam married Michelle Merriman in 1998 and had two beautiful sons, Bailey and Riley, who were the light of his life. He began his journey as a Firefighter/EMT twenty years ago and was inevitably promoted to Captain. He was always so proud to be a Fireman and loved showing his children and nieces and nephews the trucks and his stations. Family dinners and breakfasts were always part of station life with Sam and his crew. His family grew when his son Bailey married Hannah and they welcomed Jameson Joseph, Sam's first grandchild. Sam loved life and being with his family and friends more than anything. He loved listening to music, grilling, playing poker, riding motorcycles, drinking whiskey and road trips. When something needed to be fixed, Sam was the first and last call.