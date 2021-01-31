Samuel Dougan

DOUGAN, Samuel W.
Born April 16, 1923 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. Son of Erwin and Nina (Andrews) Dougan. Died January 21, 2021. Samuel has been a resident of Tucson since 1956. He is predeceased by his devoted wife, Christie (Yates) and first wife, Jeanne (Daisy) and brother, H.D. High school completed in 1940, attended Ripon College one year, and then enlisted in the Army. He served his entire four years of World War II, participating in the invasion of N. Africa (Western Tank Force-1942) and of Sicily-1943. Sam accumulated seven campaign stars: Algeria-French Morocco, Sicily, Naples-Foggia, Rome-Arno, South France, Rhineland and Central Europe, plus sharing in a unit citation. Sam returned to Ripon College and graduated in 1948 with an ROTC commission and was assigned to the 84th Airborne Infantry Reserve Division. Sam's family had a military heritage. His grandfather, also Samuel W. Dougan, was a wounded veteran, 5th Minnesota Infantry of the Civil War and a member of the "100 man" Company C., the reinforcements who rescued Ft. Ridgely during the Sioux Uprising. Great-uncle Charles Andrews, 29th Wisconsin Infantry died of wounds received at the Battle of Ft. Gibson, Mississippi-also the Civil War. Brother H.D. did Army service in Berma. Great-great-grandfather, William Carskaden, 4th New York Infantry, fought during the Revolutionary War under General Mad Anthony Wayne. Sam embarked on a teaching career earning an M.S. Degree at the University of Wisconsin, Madison in 1954. He enjoyed 34 years educating youth in grades 8-12, 27 years teaching at Amphitheater School District. He was recognized by the University of Arizona for leadership in their student teaching program, as well as a Cadre member of statewide instructional teachers-demonstration team. His community involvement included amateur (Corral) theatre, past President of the Tucson Stamp Club, team bowling, and showing Scottich Terriers (including a Champion). A consummate Philatelist, he volunteered at the Postal History Foundation, sponsored a school stamp club, exhibited at stamp shows, and authored magazine articles on postal history. For many years Sam served on many committees and ushered at St. Philip's in the Hills Church. Christie and Sam enjoyed foreign travel, particularly to Europe and Canada. A physical fitness devotee he followed a regular schedule of workouts (25 years at El Conquistador CC) and daily walks with his late Scottie pal, Bailey. Suggested contributions can be made to Ripon College, 300 Seward St., Ripon, Wisconsin 54979-0248 or Tucson Postal History Foundation at 920 N. 1st Ave., Tucson, AZ, 85719. Wishing my former students, colleagues and friends the very best! Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.