Samuel Morey

MOREY, Samuel Winchester

84, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away in his home on November 17, 2021. His beloved wife, daughters, and faithful dog, Amber were by his side. Sam was born on December 22, 1936 in Boston, MA to Ruth Winchester and George Palmer Morey.

Sam and Connie were married for 62 years and were blessed with three wonderful daughters, Donna Dill (Jeff), Debra Stalvey (Noah) and Diana Jeffrey (Daniel) and their beloved grandchildren, Kristen Dill, Dr. Sarah Dill (Brendan), Amanda Stalvey, Adam Stalvey; great stepson, Gage Boone and great-granddaughter, Dylan Mercer who will soon be joined by a little brother. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Donna; son-in-law, Jeffrey Dill; infant granddaughter, Melissa Stalvey; his parents, his sister, Prudence Palmer and brother, George Morey.

In 1976 Sam and Connie moved to Arizona where he became a real estate and mortgage broker in the Tucson area. There he was active in both local and state politics, and served as a district chairman. He founded the Tucson chapter of the 100 Club which later merged with the Phoenix chapter. Sam and Connie moved to Cottonwood in 2001.

No services are planned at this time, but a Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Arrangements by WESTCOTT FUNERAL HOME, Cottonwood, AZ.