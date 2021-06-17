Samuel Wilson

Sam passed away unexpectedly the night of June 13, 2021 at age 58. The years he spent serving his country in the Army made him a hero, but the effect he had on those that loved him made him eternal. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 28 years, Cindy; his sister, Kim; brother-in-law, Bill and their family; his three children, Kayla, Sammy and Kacey; his daughter-in-law, Ari; his two grandchildren, Bryce and Hailey and the countless others who loved him. A celebration of life will be held at Sam's family home in Tucson on Saturday, June 19, 2021, please feel welcome to stop by anytime between noon and 8:00 p.m. For more information about the celebration of life, contact (520) 981-7738.