SANCHEZ, Marguerite Euell
97, of Tucson passed November 27, 2018. She attended Dunbar Elementary and Tucson High schools and graduated from the University of Arizona in 1942 with a bachelor's degree in education. Marguerite taught at the segregated Dunbar school and later at Holiday Elementary School. In the 1970s, she earned an additional degree, becoming a librarian at Tucson High and retiring at Safford Middle School. A former member of the NAACP, The National Association of Colored Womens Clubs, the Links Incorporated and an avid church goer, she attended Prince Chapel A.M.E. church for many years from the 1930s to the early 1970s. Marguerite is survived by her daughters, Dale Riley, Tani Sanchez and Derri Sanchez; her grandchildren, Tani Sylvester, Melissa Metcalf, Jacob Metcalf and her great-granddaughter, Nadya Caldwell. Her Memorial Service will be held Friday, December 14, 2018, 11:00 a.m., at Christ Kingdom Fellowship Church, 1736 W. San Marcos Blvd. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.